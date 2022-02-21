UCMAS BC International Math Competition Winners

Winners Company Logo Worldwide Presence

The UCMAS International Competition is conducted every year wherein thousand of students from 75 countries compete against each other.

Competitions bring out the best in students, they practice, they compete and get better. This in turn makes their learning in the program much easier since they become proficient in math.” — Krishna Kumar , Area Representative BC & WA

Each year, a country gains the right to host the annual UCMAS Abacus and Mental Arithmetic International Competition. Students from across the globe participate in this competition and UCMAS BC has been consistently participating and winning in several categories. Year after year our students have shown their mental prowess in the competition acquiring worldwide recognition for UCMAS BC.

UCMAS has benefited more than 3 million children around the world and the advantages of our technique has been proved by numerous white papers and scientific research. The International competition further motivates students and drives them to put forth their best effort. It sparks interest, passion and ignites a fire within to excel.

Participating at a global level can be a daunting task for anyone especially a child. The International Competition also serves as safe platform for all young geniuses to overcome any anxieties they may have and prove their mental calculating skills. The only way to win is through consistent practice – which is the building block of the UCMAS as a skill development program.

Any healthy competition requires teamwork and positive participation. UCMAS participants are encouraged to improve themselves and learn a new technique. The UCMAS International Competition serves as a chance for students to learn the value of hard work, persistence and grit while displaying good sportsmanship. Winning and recognition is just an added bonus.

In addition, the International Competition can be seen as a measure of the standard of training given by each country. The results give an insight into each country’s performance and provide the roadmap they need to implement measures to improve themselves.

Irrespective of whether they win or not, all participants acquire a rich meaningful experience and everlasting memories motivating them to face the challenge again the next year.

In 2020 UCMAS Richmond in BC was the #1 center in the world, winning 19 International awards – the highest by any center in the world. The 2021 International Competition was also held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and UCMAS BC students won 17 International awards

First Runner Up

1) Anna Pui Yan Lee

2) Brianna Rayne Ong

3) Erin Ching

4) Ethan Hsiah

5) Gabriella Kong

6) Giovanna Wong

7) Noah Law

8) Tweitzha Mahendran

Second Runner Up

1) Adrienne Ma

2) Angelo Revillosa

3) Anson Junero Subong

4) Bernice Tang

5) Caiden Yap

6) Cassandra Casimiro

7) Charlene Chan

8) Christina Nguyen

9) Patrick Ui

The students competed with more than 8,000 students from over 50 countries in the contest, which tested speed and accuracy in arithmetic, with contestants having only eight minutes to solve as many as 200 math questions in their respective competition categories.

UCMAS, the Abacus Mental Math Program, is a global after school program, which trains children from 5 to 13 to perform mental calculations quickly and accurately.

In the process, students can “expand their mental capacity and develop skills such as multitasking, time management, memory, concentration and problem-solving skills that are crucial to success in all areas of study and in daily life”.

For more details go to https://www.ucmasbc.com/

