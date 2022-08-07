UCMAS Expansion Plans in USA & Canada

Dino Wong Geographical reach UCMAS

UCMAS – an ISO 9001:2008 certified program, is a unique child development program that was founded in Malaysia by Dr. Dino Wong.

Honored to be bestowed the ‘Golden Entrepreneur’ (Education sector) at the 3rd Malaysia Golden Entrepreneur Awards.” — Dr. Dino Wong, Founder & President - UCMAS International

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking forward to the coming year, 2023 will be the year where we have ambitions to cover 2023 kms from the Northern tip of British Columbia to the Southern end of Washington state looking for passionate people who want work to develop children aged 5-13 within their communities.

With over 3 million children trained worldwide, our UCMAS Learning Centres serve a real need – to boost child development and brainpower in kids aged 5 to 13 by offering Mental Math and Abacus training.

This is indeed a rewarding opportunity which can be started as a part time side hustle and can grow as much as you want to, by engaging instructors to come 2-6 hours a week to teach.

COVID-19 has demonstrated that Education is a recession free industry having a very low cost investment & highly rewarding profits.

We believe that every community can be enriched by helping develop kids to become the next level leaders. If you or family/friends are keen to understand more about this opportunity, do not hesitate to contact us, register for a Free No-Obligation Franchise Information session.

Want to open your own business in an in-demand niche and prepare the next generation to meet the future? Join the UCMAS family of international partners - 6000+ centres in 80+ countries & growing.

Call 604-248-7575 email bc@ucmas.ca

Dr. Dino Wong