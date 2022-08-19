Nonprofit Center Statewide ConferenceAug30

StartAugust 30, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndSeptember 1, 2022 MSTAll day event
Join over 300 nonprofit professionals – from board members to CEOs and everyone in between – at the premier event for Idaho nonprofit leaders as they address critical issues and opportunities in the nonprofit sector.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.