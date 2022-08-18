Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2300 Block of Hartford Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:58 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 26 year-old Andre Robinson., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

###