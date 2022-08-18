Submit Release
I-40 East Ramp Closed All Weekend for Concrete Repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto I-40 East from Friday to Monday while concrete repairs are made.

Crews with Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing the concrete on the ramp in two separate closures. The first is Thursday night from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. and the second begins Friday at 8 p.m. and lasts until Monday at 5 a.m.

The work is part of a resurfacing and bridge repair project of I-24 between the I-440 and I-40 split.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

