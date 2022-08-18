I-40 East Ramp Closed All Weekend for Concrete Repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto I-40 East from Friday to Monday while concrete repairs are made.

Crews with Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing the concrete on the ramp in two separate closures. The first is Thursday night from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. and the second begins Friday at 8 p.m. and lasts until Monday at 5 a.m.

The work is part of a resurfacing and bridge repair project of I-24 between the I-440 and I-40 split.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

