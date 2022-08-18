Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 18-24, 2022

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 128: On Monday, August 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 33 between Foothills Mall Drive and Henry Street: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this intersection improvement construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 151: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts through this slide repair area. Motorists should be alert for slowed, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25W/SR 9 between Davis Lane and Stinking Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/ SR 37 near Log Mile 8.7: US 19E/SR 37 is reduced to one lane through this rockfall mitigation project. Motorists should be alert for lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before August 31, 2022.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between Roan Mountain State Park and North Carolina Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 429 and 436: Motorists should be alert for daily shoulder closures as crews perform clearing operations and possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, US 321/SR 73 Bridge over Greenbrier Creek: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 340 between SR 9 and Greene County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for lane reductions left in place around the clock as crews perform bridge repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 35 between Log Miles 3.9 and 11.5: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 91 between Rambo Road and Virginia State Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 374.5 and 376.5: Motorists should be alert for daily shoulder closures as crews perform clearing operations and possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 381.4 and 385.8: On Sunday, August 21, 2022 through Thursday, August 25, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform overhead sign replacements. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 0 and 5: Motorists should be alert for daily shoulder closures as crews perform clearing operations and possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 3 and 10: I-640 West is reduced from three lanes to two and shifted into a new traffic pattern between I-40 (MM 10) and Broadway (MM 6) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for additional upcoming lane reductions and traffic shifts to occur at other locations throughout the project limits Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 Ramps at Exit 8: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441 Broadway Viaduct between Jackson Avenue and Fifth Avenue: US 441 Broadway Viaduct over Norfolk Southern Railroad in downtown Knoxville is closed for bridge replacement. The Broadway Viaduct will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. During the closure, Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed. These closures will ensure the safety of workers and motorists as crews demolish the old bridge and reconstruct the new bridge. Primary and Local Detour Routes around the bridge closure will be in place. For detour routes and project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/broadway-viaduct.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike at Watt Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and changing conditions through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 between the Loudon County Line and I-140: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 169 between SR 131 and Cedar Bluff Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 74 and 79: Motorists should be alert for daily shoulder closures as crews perform clearing operations and possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, US 11 between US 321 and Knox County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, SR 72 between Cebtre Park Drive and Holt Drive: Beginning Wednesday, August 24, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this turn lane project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 68 between Log Miles 18.9 and 26.6: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 165 between Log Miles 3.1 and 23.8: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 29 between Vanderpool Road and Scott County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 62 between Petit Lane and SR 116: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 340 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 352.1: On Sunday, August 21, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 58 between SR 72 and Meigs County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 405 and 410: On Monday, August 22, 2022 through Thursday, August 25, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 71 between Center Drive and Lynn Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 339 Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road: Motorists need to be aware of a bridge collapse that has closed State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road. Heavy rains in the area caused the failure of a box bridge on July 25, 2022. Detour routes are as follows: Eastbound traffic will take State Route 35 (US 411) to State Route 416, to State Route 454, to State Route 32 (US 321) and then back to State Route 339. Westbound traffic will take State Route 32 (US 321) to State Route 454, to State Route 416, to State Route 35 (US 411) and then back to State Route 339. Signage is in place to direct motorists. This will be an indefinite road closure. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, US 421/SR 34 between US 11W/SR 1 and SR 394: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing

project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for traffic stoppages during blasting operations. Motorists should be alert for lane width restrictions, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between US 11W/SR 1 and Virginia State Line: Motorists should

be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 32: On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 and Thursday, August 25, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this through this construction widening project.

Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 20.2: On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 50.3: On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

