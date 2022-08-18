TDOT Announces Transition in Chief Engineer

Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Butch Eley has named Will Reid as its Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner. With this change, the department recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of its longtime Chief Engineer, Paul Degges, and announces that Mr. Degges will serve as the Chief Policy Advisor, focusing on legislation and federal affairs.

Paul’s career at TDOT began in 1986 while an engineering student at Tennessee Technological University. Paul became Chief Engineer in 2004 and since then has overseen over 8,000 project contracts totaling $18 billion. Named the “Government Engineer of the Year” by the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers, Paul has represented Tennessee and shared his expertise across the continents, testified before Congress on the way in which the State of Tennessee delivers on transportation, and served on numerous committees at the national level.

“Paul has dedicated his career to creating the infrastructure that is the backbone of our state’s growth,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Tennessee is fortunate to have such a dedicated public servant and gifted Chief Engineer, and I am personally grateful for his counsel and friendship over the 20 years that I have had the privilege of knowing him. I am also thankful to have him remain at TDOT as Chief Policy Advisor, working on local, state, and federal affairs.”

Will Reid is a licensed professional engineer with over 20 years of experience in project management, transportation design, bridge design and evaluation, and roadway construction. Will is a graduate of the University of Memphis where he received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Will joined TDOT in 2014 as Director of Construction and has served in various leadership roles at TDOT. Prior to TDOT, Will was employed as a consultant in private industry for over 15 years, working directly with the client’s project teams to provide solutions to their transportation needs.

“Will Reid is an innovative and forward-thinking engineer whose abilities and vision for TDOT will ensure that we take the necessary steps to move people, goods, and services seamlessly across Tennessee as we accommodate our unprecedented growth,” said Commissioner Eley. “The job of Chief Engineer is a critical component of our economic growth and I have full confidence in Will’s readiness for the job.”

Commissioner Eley added, “With Will’s influence and direction, the department will continue to take great strides in revolutionizing the way we do business and create a long-lasting impact for the future of transportation in Tennessee.”

###