22A1005245

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1005254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2022 0959

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 117 at Barbour Farm Rd, Jericho

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of accident and negligent operation

 

ACCUSED: Alexandra Rocheleau                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

VICTIM: Jillian Seymour

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2022 at approximately 0959 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Rt 117 near Barbour Farm Rd, for a two car crash. While responding, Troopers were advised one of the vehicles fled the scene. A witness to the crash provided the State Police with the license plate of the vehicle that fled and Troopers were able to identify the operator as Alexandra Rocheleau. Just prior to the crash, a witness who was following Rocheleau on Rt 117 reported seeing her swerving into the opposite lane just prior to the crash.

 

Rocheleau was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on November 3, 2022 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/22 0815           

COURT: Chittenden     

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

