22A1005245

CASE#: 22A1005254
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2022 0959
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 117 at Barbour Farm Rd, Jericho
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of accident and negligent operation
ACCUSED: Alexandra Rocheleau
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VICTIM: Jillian Seymour
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2022 at approximately 0959 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Rt 117 near Barbour Farm Rd, for a two car crash. While responding, Troopers were advised one of the vehicles fled the scene. A witness to the crash provided the State Police with the license plate of the vehicle that fled and Troopers were able to identify the operator as Alexandra Rocheleau. Just prior to the crash, a witness who was following Rocheleau on Rt 117 reported seeing her swerving into the opposite lane just prior to the crash.
Rocheleau was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on November 3, 2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/22 0815
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
