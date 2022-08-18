Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violations of conditions/ Relief from Abuse violation
CASE#: 22B3002637
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/18/22, at approximately 1500 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Route 7, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of conditions/ Relief from abuse violation
ACCUSED: Justin J. Mancini
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/18/22 at approximately 1130 hrs the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury barracks were notified of a possible Violation of conditions and Relief from abuse violation. It was reported that Justin Mancini (38) had contacted the protected party in the evening of 8/16/22.
On 8/18/22, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks issued Mancini a citation to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on October 3, 2022 at 0815 hrs to answer to the charge of Violation of conditions and Relief from Abuse violation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/3/22 at 0815 hrs
COURT: Bennington County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
