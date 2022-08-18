Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,829 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violations of conditions/ Relief from Abuse violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3002637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                              

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 8/18/22, at approximately 1500 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions/ Relief from abuse violation

 

ACCUSED: Justin J. Mancini                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/18/22 at approximately 1130 hrs the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury barracks were notified of a possible Violation of conditions and Relief from abuse violation. It was reported that Justin Mancini (38) had contacted the protected party in the evening of 8/16/22.

 

On 8/18/22, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks issued Mancini a citation to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on October 3, 2022 at 0815 hrs to answer to the charge of Violation of conditions and Relief from Abuse violation.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/3/22 at 0815 hrs           

COURT: Bennington County Criminal Court 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violations of conditions/ Relief from Abuse violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.