Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violations of conditions/ Relief from Abuse violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3002637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/18/22, at approximately 1500 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions/ Relief from abuse violation

ACCUSED: Justin J. Mancini

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/18/22 at approximately 1130 hrs the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury barracks were notified of a possible Violation of conditions and Relief from abuse violation. It was reported that Justin Mancini (38) had contacted the protected party in the evening of 8/16/22.

On 8/18/22, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks issued Mancini a citation to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on October 3, 2022 at 0815 hrs to answer to the charge of Violation of conditions and Relief from Abuse violation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/3/22 at 0815 hrs

COURT: Bennington County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.