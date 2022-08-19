Coloradoans are Going Over the Edge on Sept 8th - 10th to raise money for Cancer League of Colorado

Cancer League of Colorado Supporters Go Over the Edge

People in Denver are going over the Edge to fight Cancer on Sept. 8-10, 2022 by Rappelling down a 36-story skyscraper and you can do it too!

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer League of Colorado’s (CLC) annual Over the Edge event takes place Sept. 8-10 in Downtown Denver. Each year approximately 100+ participants raise money to support Cancer Research and patient programs in Colorado by Going Over the Edge and rappelling down a skyscraper (1670 Broadway). This year’s 36-story descent promises the thrill of a lifetime for those willing to take the plunge individually or on a team.



Interested in this adrenaline-filled fundraiser? You are in luck. There are still spaces remaining, but you need to register soon. Participants agree to raise or donate 1500 to Cancer League of Colorado by the end of the year.



Whether you are an accomplished climber, or a first-time rappeller whose only use of a carabiner is as a keychain, this event is the most exciting fundraiser in Colorado. An exclusive event for Cancer League of Colorado, Over the Edge, gives participants enjoy a life-changing opportunity to rappel 36 stories while raising money for Colorado-based cancer research.



To register or learn more, https://www.denverovertheedge.com. Space is limited. Register today! Visit the website for registration, fundraising tips, photos, and more.



Cancer League of Colorado is an all-volunteer charity, and 100% of the funds raised go directly to fund research and patient programs. Cancer League of Colorado’s mission is to secure the cure or control of cancer by raising funds to support innovative cancer research and cancer-related services in Colorado.

Cancer League of Colorado, Inc. was founded in 1969 by five women whose families were affected by cancer. Their individual heartache sparked a shared mission to raise money for research and patient care. Today, CLC is at the forefront of discovery in the causes of many types of cancers – and the most effective therapies – primarily through the partnership with the University of Colorado Cancer Center. The organization has donated over $20 million to fight cancer and support patient services in Colorado since its inception.



Cancer League of Colorado is the 100% charity. 100% volunteer...100% Colorado

