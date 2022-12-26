Danielle Storan Named CEO of Integrity ISR, Integrity ISR now a Woman Owned Small Business

Danielle Storan, Integrity ISR President & CEO

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES , December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Integrity ISR Board of Directors recently voted to elevate Danielle Storan from her role as President to President & CEO. Integrity ISR also transitioned from being a Service-Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Upon joining the company in July 2018 as President and equity partner, Ms. Storan immediately began leading the day-to-day operations and helped set Integrity ISR’s long-term vision and decision-making. Ms. Storan led the effort to restructure Integrity ISR from a one-person consulting company led by its former CEO to a sophisticated federal-services company, working directly with the US Government, international partners, and industry. Ms. Storan instituted professional best practices in all facets of the business, including management, human resources, accounting, and the implementation of a values-based ethics & compliance program.

Ms. Storan’s appointment followed the Board of Directors’ decision to remove its former CEO on September 9, 2022, after learning that he engaged in inappropriate conduct unrelated to Integrity ISR. Though the former CEO’s actions occurred years ago and were outside of his role with Integrity ISR, the Board recognized the critical importance of expelling him from the company immediately.

“We hold ourselves and our team to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism – regardless of title or position,” said Ms. Storan. “Integrity ISR does not tolerate, condone, or continue to employ those whose actions are inconsistent with these core values.”

In her new role as CEO, Ms. Storan looks forward to investing in new innovative solutions and professional development opportunities to benefit Integrity ISR’s clients, partners, and employees.

About Integrity ISR:

Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR, Space, and Cyberspace strategy, training, and operations that enable ISR and space personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Our number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters. www.integrityisr.com