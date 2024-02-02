Members of CIADA present Camp Wapiyapi with a $102,000 donation

Camp Wapiyapi Receives $102,000 Donation from Used Car Dealers of Colorado Charity Fund for Children Facing Pediatric Cancer

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wapiyapi, a recognized children’s charity in Colorado, is pleased to announce a charitable contribution in the amount of $102,000 from the Used Car Dealers of Colorado Charity Fund (Fund). The commitment follows prior support from the Fund to send patients and siblings affected by childhood cancer to the charity’s free summer program, Camp Wapiyapi. The Fund’s President, John Lindberg, led the vetting process to select Wapiyapi. “Knowing the incredible struggles the children and their families face, we wanted to make it possible for more to benefit from the camp’s tremendous impact,” Lindberg said. Studies show that the combination of social support through a camp community, and respite from disease for children and their families, positively impacts physical, psychological, and social functioning.

The Fund annually fills a need to support a home-grown charity in the community. “We want to help send patients to Camp Wapiyapi and also their siblings,” shared David Cardella, CEO at the Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association (CIADA). “This will help them feel included since all the attention in a family is usually focused on the child with cancer. We are committed to making a lasting impact across Colorado where our dealers and their clients call home.”

The gift will be significant to Wapiyapi in advancing recovery from the pandemic. Forced to hold camp virtually when COVID hit, the camp resumed in-person operations in Woodland Park in 2022 while continuing to exercise caution in serving this immune-compromised population of campers. “Support from partners like CIADA is critical to supporting increased numbers of children diagnosed in Colorado, said Darla Dakin, Executive Director at Wapiyapi. “Their remarkable generosity will allow us to serve more patients and siblings in need.”

About Wapiyapi

Camp Wapiyapi is a unique camping experience where children facing pediatric cancer can regain a sense of normalcy and enjoy just being kids again. Patients set aside their struggles to enjoy activities rooted in traditional fun but catered to any physical limitations. Siblings, who feel neglected as a family’s focus shifts, find a community that understands them. Supported by compassionate counselors and medical staff, campers grow in friendship and confidence while parents have time for themselves to reconnect, which is an integral step towards continued healing within the family. Founded in 1998, the public charity provides programming free of charge by partnering with socially responsible companies and individuals to raise funds. Wapiyapi, a Lakota Sioux word that means ‘health and healing,’ has promoted mental healing for over 2,000 children since its formation and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at https://www.CampWapiyapi.org/

About Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association and Our Charity Fund

The Used Car Dealers of Colorado Charity Fund was founded by the Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association (CIADA) in 2014 to assist Colorado communities by sharing the tremendous giving spirit of the Used Car Automotive Industry. Thousands of people in Colorado have been helped by funds raised through multiple events and through its network of local car dealerships. Every year, the Fund distributes scholarships, gifts of service, and cash directly to those in need. Learn more at https://www.ciada.org/ and https://ciadacharityfund.org/