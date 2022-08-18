Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Receives Inman’s ‘Best City Sale’ 2022 Golden I Award

The One, America's Largest Residence

Luxury Auction Firm Honored for World-Record Sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California, America’s largest residence, sold at auction.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 3rd, Inman honored its third class of inductees into its exclusive Inman Golden I Club at their annual Inman Luxury Connect conference, this year hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden I Club honorees were awarded for the best luxury technology, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns over the past year, as well as the top luxury transactions, agents, and brokers.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions won Inman’s ‘Best City Sale’ 2022 Golden I Award for their World Record-Breaking Sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates.

The auction for ‘The One’ closed in March after a competitive field of bidder activity for $141 million, more than double the highest U.S. sale at auction and nearly 50% more than the world record for the highest price ever achieved for a residence at auction.

“Our team was ecstatic to hear the news that our sale of ‘The One’ was selected as the winner for a prestigious Inman award. It was a pleasure to partner with top agents Aaron Kirman and Branden and Rayni Williams on this sale,” stated Laura Brady, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions CEO.

Also honored was Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board member Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers for ‘Best Mountain Sale’.

The award adds to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions professional accolades, including:

• 46 total Telly awards

• 16 National Auctioneers Association and USA TODAY awards for innovative marketing, including two “Best in Show” awards and an honorable mention for “Campaign of the Year”

• Laura Brady, Concierge Auctions CEO, named one of The Top 100 Women Leaders in Real Estate by Women We Admire

• Placement on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America list for six consecutive years and inducted into their "Hall of Fame"

• "Best Website", “Best Overall Marketing”, and "Most Significant Sale" for the record-breaking sale of Playa Vista Isle in Hillsboro, Florida, which broke a U.S. World Record for highest sale price ever achieved for a property at auction, from Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate

• Marketing awards, including “Best Website” and “Best in Show” for print and film from USA TODAY and the National Auctioneers Association (NAA)

• CEO Laura Brady and Chairman Chad Roffers Named Most Influential Leaders in Real Estate by Inman News

For more information on current offerings, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Now Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the firm operates independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.