Solution One Partners Hits 10 Million Member Mark
Leader in member engagement programs hits new milestone.
Since we launched Solution One Partners over five years ago with our proprietary awards management platform, we have expanded exponentially, both in terms of services and in reach.”PEORIA, AZ, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solution One Partners (www.solutiononepartners.com), the leading provider of member engagement programs in the health club industry, has announced that it is now serving over 10 million health club members, a full five months ahead of the Company’s ambitious schedule. Over 2,800 health club locations rely on Solution One Partners to attract, retain and engage members using the Company’s “Member Engagement Ecosystem”.
— Travis Helm, CEO
This Ecosystem, which can be branded for each client, provides a turnkey, customized platform that delivers enterprise-level engagement incentives for clubs ranging in size from a single studio all the way up to a national chain. As a result, members can save more on their daily expenses than they pay for their health club membership. The Member Engagement Ecosystem combines advanced web-based and mobile applications with a world-class award menu to provide a variety of services to its clients and their members.
These include:
- Sales Promotions and Incentives
- Member Referral Programs
- “Win Back” Promotions to lure lapsed members back to the club
- ACH Conversion Programs to encourage members to switch from credit cards
- Member Engagement Programs such as sweepstakes
- E-Commerce Solutions for health clubs
“Since we launched Solution One Partners over five years ago with our proprietary awards management platform, we have expanded exponentially, both in terms of services and in reach,“ notes Travis Helm, CEO of Solution One Partners. “And we are not standing still. In the months to come we will be making major announcements concerning improvements in our technology, expansion of our services and additions to our client and member base in the health club industry.”
About Solution One Partners
Solution One Partners is the leading provider of incentive and award programs in the health club industry, serving millions of club members nationwide. The Company develops and manages turnkey, custom-designed programs for health clubs of every size, from fitness studios to multi-location full-service chains. Its “Member Engagement Ecosystem” provides a wide range of benefits for members and club employees, including savings on travel, brand-name merchandise, restaurants, local merchants, movies, events, wine and other products and services. For more information, please visit www.solutiononepartners.com or contact David Gould, EVP of Sales & Marketing at david.gould@solutiononepartners.com.
David Gould
S1P, Inc.
+1 3057858604
email us here