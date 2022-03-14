Solution One Partners and FitLife Clubs Announce Partnership
Offers Industry-Leading Member Engagement Program to Pacific Northwest's Premier Clubs
The agreement with Solution One Partners is yet another example of how we work together to improve our services to our members, their members and their communities.”PEORIA, AZ, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solution One Partners (www.solutiononepartners.com), the leading provider of member engagement programs in the health club industry, and the FitLife Clubs Network, the largest association of premier health clubs in the Pacific Northwest, have announced a partnership to provide members of the Network with industry-leading member acquisition and retention programs. Under the terms of the agreement, Solution One Partners will provide consulting services and preferential terms to FitLife Clubs locations.
Solution One Partners serves over 2,100 health club locations and their 10 million members nationwide with its comprehensive “Member Engagement Ecosystem”. This Ecosystem, which can be branded for each client, provides a turnkey, customized platform that delivers enterprise-level engagement incentives for clubs ranging in size from a single studio all the way up to a national chain. As a result, members can save more on their daily expenses than they pay for their health club membership.
The Member Engagement Ecosystem combines advanced web-based and mobile applications with a world-class award menu to provide health clubs with tools to retain and engage members and optimize referrals. Additional services provided by the company include a sales incentive platform featuring brand name gift cards, and e-commerce solutions for employee uniforms and branded apparel.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with the FitLife Club Network and its highly-regarded members,” notes Travis Helm, CEO of Solution One Partners. “We look forward to tailoring industry-leading programs for these clubs that will generate measurable and sustainable results for each location.”
“The FitLife Club Network is a cooperative association of premier health clubs,” says Camie Evans, Executive Director. “The agreement with Solution One Partners is yet another example of how we work together to improve our services to our members, their members and their communities.”
About Solution One Partners
Solution One Partners is the leading provider of incentive and award programs in the health club industry, serving millions of club members nationwide. The Company develops and manages turnkey, custom-designed programs for health clubs of every size, from fitness studios to multi-location full-service chains. Its “Member Engagement Ecosystem” provides a wide range of benefits for members and club employees, including savings on travel, brand-name merchandise, restaurants, local merchants, movies, events, wine and other products and services. For more information, please visit www.solutiononepartners.com or contact David Gould, EVP of Sales & Marketing at david.gould@solutiononepartners.com.
About FitLife Club Network
The FitLife Club Network is an association of independently-owned health and fitness clubs in the Pacific Northwest. Our reciprocity program gives each club's members the ability to use approximately 65 different clubs in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming on a short-term basis while they are traveling.
Networking is a key benefit of membership in FitLife and a willingness to share ideas and information is a hallmark of our association's reputation. Much of that networking takes place at the FitLife Summer Conference and at our Owner & Manager Retreats and other continuing education workshops. FitLife member clubs are invited to attend all of the association's events at a significantly discounted rate.
Member clubs also enjoy group discounts from key vendors in the fitness industry, including most of the major equipment manufacturers, locker-room supply companies and other suppliers.
For more information about the FitlLife Club Network, please visit https://fitlifeclubs.com/ or contact Camie Evans at camie@fitlifeclubs.com.
