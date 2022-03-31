Ground-Breaking Patient Engagement App Launches on Dentrix
Bytes Digital, Inc. is a certified Dentrix Connected patient engagement platform that reduces cancellations, increases case acceptance and boosts referrals.
The Dentrix Connected version of SmileInspire is a great example of a market-leading product integrating with Dentrix to positively impact practice revenues and productivity.”PEORIA, ARIZONA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bytes Digital, Inc. (www.bytesdigital.dental) announced the launch of SmileInspire, a revolutionary new patient engagement app and award ecosystem that motivates patients to make and keep appointments, approve dental plans, and make referrals. SmileInspire is a certified Dentrix Connected app that integrates with Henry Schein One’s Dentrix practice management software, and can be downloaded by patients from the Apple and Google Play stores.
— Mike Baird, CEO, Henry Schein One
SmileInspire encourages patient loyalty by awarding dental patients for healthy behaviors. Awards are based on procedure and provide patients with savings of up to 70% on travel and merchandise, including 250,000 hotels and resorts worldwide and over 5,000 brand name products. In addition, patients save at more than 440,000 merchants and restaurants in the US and Canada, 50,000+ sporting and cultural events, movies and attractions, rental cars, gift cards, and more. These savings can significantly offset the cost of their dental care.
Patients also receive incentives for referrals. When a patient downloads SmileInspire to their mobile device, they may authorize access to their contact list. The patient can then refer as many friends and family as they wish simply by checking off each contact. A text is sent to the referral, letting them know that the patient is recommending their practitioner and that they will receive an award for visiting. The patient is awarded for both referrals and subsequent visits. In the meantime, the practitioner builds a database of potential new patients, with a typical office generating up to 2,000 new prospects each year.
“There is simply nothing in the industry like SmileInspire,” notes Bytes Digital President Yonas Yohannes. “Practitioners now have a powerful new tool for motivating patient behavior in a way that truly impacts their practice. We estimate that the typical office will see a 30% increase in revenue from new patients, reduced cancellations, and increased revenue per patient.”
“The Dentrix Connected version of SmileInspire is a great example of a market-leading product integrating with Dentrix to positively impact practice revenues and productivity,” says Mike Baird, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein One. “Using SmileInspire on Dentrix means both programs will work together as an integrated solution, which will help expedite the digital workflow of the practice.”
About Bytes Digital
Bytes Digital was founded by veterans of the dental industry to provide practitioners with software and other tools to enhance revenue and productivity. The Company’s flagship product is SmileInspire, a mobile app that provides patients with incentives for making and keeping appointments, approving dental plans and making referrals. Bytes Digital supports SmileInspire with other services, such as referral maximization programs and marketing database management services. For more information, please visit www.bytesdigital.dental or contact David Gould, EVP of Sales & Marketing at david.gould@solutiononepartners.com.
About Henry Schein One
Henry Schein One, a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Jarvis Analytics™, Easy Dental®, TechCentral™, Demandforce®, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360®, Officite, and DentalPlans.com® as well as international companies, including Dentally, Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Axium, Power Practice and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.
David Gould
Bytes Digital
+1 3057858604
david.gould@solutiononepartners.com