Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,826 in the last 365 days.

Scrivner Shooting Range reopens as maintenance repairs have been completed

Body

Cole County, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened Scrivner Shooting Range. The range had temporarily closed for general maintenance earlier this month while fixes to asphalt and shingles, among other things, were being completed.

Scrivner Shooting Range is open from one half hour before sunrise until one half hour after sunset unless posted otherwise. The range has locations for rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooting. 

Scrivner Shooting Range is located in the Scrivner Road Conservation Area. Directions to Scrivner Road Conservation Area from Russellville are to take Route AA south, then Scrivner Road east, then Scott Road north .7 miles to the area.  For more information about Scrivner Road Conservation Area, call (573) 815-7900, or visit MDC online at  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qA

You just read:

Scrivner Shooting Range reopens as maintenance repairs have been completed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.