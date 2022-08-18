Scrivner Shooting Range reopens as maintenance repairs have been completed

Body

Cole County, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened Scrivner Shooting Range. The range had temporarily closed for general maintenance earlier this month while fixes to asphalt and shingles, among other things, were being completed.

Scrivner Shooting Range is open from one half hour before sunrise until one half hour after sunset unless posted otherwise. The range has locations for rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooting.

Scrivner Shooting Range is located in the Scrivner Road Conservation Area. Directions to Scrivner Road Conservation Area from Russellville are to take Route AA south, then Scrivner Road east, then Scott Road north .7 miles to the area. For more information about Scrivner Road Conservation Area, call (573) 815-7900, or visit MDC online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qA.