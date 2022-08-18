necoTECH Wins TechConnect 2022 Defense Innovation Award
necoTECH wins TechConnect 2022 Defense Innovation Award, making this necoTECH’s third TechConnect Award this year.
To win even one of these awards is a true honor, but to win three in one year is humbling and gives validation to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”DELAWARE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechConnect is the world's largest multi-sector commercialization program for emerging deep technologies. TechConnect hosts three events per year and has awarded necoTECH with an award at each event: 2022 Innovation Award, 2022 Smart Cities Startup Challenge Award, and 2022 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award.
— Steve Flaherty, necoTECH CEO
As a result, necoTECH was invited to present technologies, including their “Robotic Maintenance Vehicle”, at the 25th Annual TechConnect Innovation Challenge in Washington, DC., and “Embedded Sensors for Smart Pavement” at the Smart Cities Connect conference in Columbus, OH. necoTECH will also be giving a presentation on their “Robotic Maintenance Vehicle” and “Recycled Polymer Modified Asphalt” at the 2022 TechConnect Defense Innovation conference next month in Washington, DC.
At these conferences, necoTECH showcases some of its innovations for licensing and investment opportunities with leading corporate, venture capital, and federal prospects.
“Robotic Maintenance Vehicles” (RMV), a robotic system to seal cracks in asphalt was just awarded an AFWERX Phase II SBIR Contract. necoTECH’s RMV was already awarded an AFWERX SBIR Phase I Contract, top-30 in the 2021 AFWERX Flightline of the Future Challenge in Las Vegas, and a service contract at Tyndall AFB in Florida. RMV is designed to save lives, material, and labor as it performs robotic asphalt crack sealing. necoTECH has the exclusive license to build and sell RMV’s for the DoD and is currently working on the next version to meet the specific needs of all Federal Agencies.
“Embedded Sensors for Smart Pavement” is an exclusive necoTECH system for precision placement of smart technology sensors into existing pavement such as airfields, roads, and parking lots.
“Recycled Polymer Modified Asphalt” is a technology being developed by necoTECH to provide enhanced pavement performance while also providing a beneficial reuse of plastic waste that otherwise ends up in landfills and waterways.
Steve Flaherty, necoTECH’s CEO states; “We are excited to be awarded three of TechConnect’s 2022 Awards as we continue to develop our products for use by both military and commercial entities. To win even one of these awards is a true honor, but to win three in one year is humbling and gives validation to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”
About necoTECH, LLC:
necoTECH, LLC is an award-winning startup company out of Delaware, Ohio with facilities located in the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University and the Howald Industrial Park. necoTECH’s focus is on serving Government and private industry with sustainable, innovative technologies for the construction and waste operations markets. necoTECH is a wholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc.
For more information, please visit www.necotechusa.com or contact Steve Flaherty, sflaherty@necotechusa.com.
