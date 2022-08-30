BCI Announces Fuel-IQ™ to Drive Sales Performance
The ultimate goals of Fuel-IQ™ are to reduce turnover rates, increase the number of sellers making quota, and drastically cut down the time it takes to train sellers to reach peak performance.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) the leader in data-driven sales enablement, announced today the addition of Fuel-IQ™ to further expand the Fuel™ sales enablement suite. With the addition of Fuel-IQ™ customers can now build, visualize, store, and trigger learning paths based on scientifically determined strengths and weaknesses for any seller or sales leader in a company. Through Fuel's™ integration with the Mindtickle platform, learners can then consume competency-building content in a highly personalized and time-efficient way. By keeping track of each seller's learning path, the manager can view progress and provide ongoing coaching and skill development.
— Gary Margolis, CTO, BCI
"The ultimate goals are to help reduce turnover rates, increase the number of reps making quota, and drastically cut down the time it takes to train sellers to peak performance," said Gary Margolis, Baker Communications' CTO. "As we begin replacing opinions with data, we help our customers make better hiring, onboarding, training, and coaching decisions." Mr. Margolis went on to say that the longer-range plan for the system is to completely automate the creation of individual learning & coaching paths based on seller assessments. He said that this would accelerate Sales Enablement's ability to deliver ROI for the sales forces they support.
"Having this elite partnership deliver on the long-awaited promise of continuous, personalized training is a major step toward helping all of us achieve our goal of continuous global sales readiness,” Uttam Reddy, VP of Global Enablement, at Rackspace Technology and an early adopter of the platform content and technology. Mr. Reddy went on to add, "We knew that the technology and the right content have been available for quite some time now, so seeing this elite partnership come together to deliver on that long-awaited promise is a major step towards helping all of us achieve our goal of continuous global sales-readiness.”
Low quota attainment and high turnover are two core challenges facing sales leadership and enablement organizations today. The number of sellers making quota has been estimated at 43%. The average sales turnover rates across the board are 34.7%. Baker Communications' solution addresses both challenges by leveraging data obtained from BCI’s SalesDiagnostic® and a Sales Effectiveness Improvement Analysis that identifies the strengths and weaknesses of every member of the sales team. With the release of Fuel-IQ™ customers are now able to rapidly visualize selling strengths and weaknesses and then create personalized learning and coaching paths that help close gaps and reduce the time to proficiency. In partnership with Mindtickle, BCI then delivers personalized learning to every member of the sales team, anytime and anywhere.
“The results we were seeing even before the automation became a reality were pretty dramatic,” said Joe DiDonato, Chief of Staff for BCI. DiDonato went on to say that “We’re all in a contest where there is no second place money. And now, with this more precise way of delivering skills development, we see sales numbers improving even further,” Mr. DiDonato added.
Baker Communications' offering is available today. For more information, please contact Baker Communications at 877-253-8506.
About Baker Communications, Inc.
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI use sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.
As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, AI-assisted learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
About Mindtickle
Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, and Wipro be ready to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #5 sales product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.
