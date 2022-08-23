Fly Beverage, makers of 4 of California’s top 5 cannabis beverages, announces expansion into Oregon
Uncle Arnie's partners with Rose City for Oregon Expansion of THC Beverages.
“Asset light expansion into legacy, adult-use markets has been central to our strategy since launching the company in California in 2020.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA , August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, California – August 23rd, 2022 – Fly Beverage Corp. (“Fly” or “The Company”) announced today the completion of a licensing expansion agreement with licensed cannabis processor and wholesaler Rose City Confections (“Rose City”) in the state of Oregon. Fly Beverage’s flagship brand, Uncle Arnie’s, is sold in 400 points of distribution throughout California and will be available in Oregon by November 1st, 2022.
— Theo Terris, Chief Executive Officer at Fly Beverage.
“We could not be more excited to bring Uncle Arnie’s to Oregon,” said Mathew Kimber, President of Rose City Confections. “We are thrilled to be manufacturing California’s best-selling THC beverage and believe this is a superior product, in taste and functionality, that Oregonians will love.”
According to Headset Data, Uncle Arnie’s has four out of the top five best-selling cannabis-infused beverages in California over the last 30-day period and has sold 330,000 units year-to-date.
Launching in Oregon marks the Company’s first state-by-state expansion effort, with continued growth in additional U.S. markets expected in 2022 and 2023.
Uncle Arnie’s product portfolio consists of 8 oz and 2 oz beverages containing 100mg of THC per bottle.
“Asset light expansion into legacy, adult-use markets has been central to our strategy since launching the company in California in 2020,” said Theo Terris, Chief Executive Officer at Fly Beverage. “Oregon, and our partnership with Rose City Confections, represents the first step in answering the call of consumers across the U.S. requesting Uncle Arnie’s products.”
About Fly Beverage:
Fly Beverage Co. is a legacy, California-based beverage company changing how people perceive, consume and enjoy cannabis. Its mission is to create the world’s most approachable, accessible, and iconic cannabis brand—Uncle Arnie’s. According to Headset data, Uncle Arnie’s Iced Tea Lemonade is the number one selling THC beverage SKU in California regarding the total unit volume and total dollar sales. Uncle Arnie’s products are sold in over 400 licensed dispensaries and direct to consumers on unclearnies.com.
About Rose City Confections:
Rose City Confections is a licensed cannabis processor and wholesaler based in Portland, Oregon, specializing in infusion. The company works alongside established and emerging cannabis brands to create high-quality, innovative, and delicious white label edible, drinkable, and smokable infused cannabis products.
Contact Fly Beverage:
Mr. Alec Burkin
Chief Marketing Officer
alec@flybeverage.com
www.unclearnies.com
Contact Rose City Confections:
Joe Cheskin
Chief Marketing Officer
joe@rosecityconfections.com
www.rosecityconfections.com
Mr. Alec Burkin
Uncle Arnie's
alec@flybeverage.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other