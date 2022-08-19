Benchmark Digital and StrongArm Technologies Partner For A Safer Workforce
Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading cloud-based ESG software solutions provider, is excited to announce its partnership with StrongArm Technologies.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions provider, is excited to announce its partnership with StrongArm Technologies, a Brooklyn-based safety science company providing actionable data and insights for industrial workers through industry-leading ergonomic wearables.
Trusted by more than 30,000 “Industrial Athletes”– individuals who put their bodies on the line day in and day out to fulfill the world’s essential services – and dozens of Fortune 500 clients, StrongArm tech helps ensure a protected and productive workforce. Using a combination of IoT wearable safety sensors, data analytics and AI, their system help reduce the frequency and cost of high-risk musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and material-handling related injuries.
Through integration with the Benchmark ESG® platform, real-time and continuous monitoring will allow risks identified by the StrongArm wearable sensors to trigger workflows within Benchmark tools, increasing visibility to ergonomic risks in a facility. Users can now transform this ergonomic data into high-level tasks and risk insights imported directly into their Benchmark suite.
With a shared mission of protecting every company’s most valuable resource, their employees, Benchmark and StrongArm will work together to ensure a safer, better-protected workforce. Both companies look forward to the difference they can make in the lives of even more Industrial Athletes.
To learn more about Benchmark ESG®, visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. Details about StrongArm Technologies are available at https://www.strongarmtech.com.
About StrongArm Technologies
StrongArm Technologies provides actionable data and insights for the world’s industrial workforce, including customers such as Walmart, Toyota and Albertsons, that want to create a safer, more effective environment. Its wearable devices work to protect over 35,000 of today’s Industrial Athletes – individuals who put their bodies on the line day in and day out to fulfill the world’s essential services – by providing real-time feedback to inform safety, proper training, and productivity across the workforce. With more than 30 million hours of on-body data driving its insight engine, StrongArm Technologies’ wearable devices have proven a 52% year-over-year injury reduction rate for customers, providing an average 250% return on their investment.
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally, and across diverse operating profiles. Their comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions. For over two decades, Benchmark's digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users who trust Benchmark ESG with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management/disclosure reporting.
Jen Weaver
Benchmark Digital Partners
+1 610-703-8852
jen.weaver@benchmarkdigital.com
