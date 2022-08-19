Next Day Access Partners with Access BDD
Next Day Access partners with Access BDD, becoming a major dealer for Access BDD's stairlifts in the United States and Canada.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility and mobility solutions for residential and commercial customers, announces its partnership with Access BDD, one of the world’s leading suppliers of stairlifts, platform lifts and home lift solutions.
The partnership allows Next Day Access franchises to provide customers in the market for a stair lift with a new and innovative solution. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Access BDD entered into the Canadian market in 2020 and launched into the United States in 2022.
“We’re delighted to announce our exciting new partnership with Next Day Access,” said Andrew Warbrick, Managing Director for Access BDD. “With Next Day Access, we are partnering with a company that shares our passion and values for building relationships and providing the best mobility products and solutions for the people that need them most. I’m excited about what this means for both companies as we continue to introduce our award-winning innovative stairlift products to the US and Canadian markets.”
“Access BDD has proven products that are readily available to meet our customers’ needs and expectations,” said Dave Clark, President of Next Day Access. "We are impressed with the level of support and training offered to Next Day Access franchises.”
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
About Access BDD
Access BDD is one of the world’s leading suppliers of stairlifts, platform lifts and home lift solutions. We enable people worldwide to move comfortably around their homes by providing innovative mobility solutions, which we distribute via a network of carefully chosen business partners. When choosing an Access BDD lift, you select a high-quality product supported by expert service and advice. Find out more at www.accessbdd.com.
Kaylee Buscher
Next Day Access
+1 901-664-1064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn