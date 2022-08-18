Standard Rail Launches Railcar Lounge™ Software: The "Airbnb" for Railcar Storage

Screenshot of Railcar Lounge's first-of-it's-kind Mapping Feature

Standard Rail launches long-awaited logistics platform for rail and transportation companies who ship product on North American railways.

’Railcar Lounge™’ represents the cutting edge of our leadership of the ‘Software-as-a-Service’ revolution which is about to transform the North American rail industry.” — Seth Crespin, President Standard Rail Technologies Corporation

HENDERSON, NV, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standard Rail Corporation (SRC), a privately-owned company providing rail solutions, launched a revolutionary logistics platform that will permit railcar owners and shippers — as well as railcar storage facility owners — to manage their operations more easily. The product, Railcar Lounge™, will permit owners to tighten and simplify control of their assets, and during the process enjoy reduced costs and greater efficiency.



"Railcar Lounge" represents the cutting edge of our leadership of the ‘Software-as-a-Service’ revolution which is about to transform the North American rail industry," says Seth Crespin, President of Standard Rail Technologies Corporation.



"Our talented team of railroad, logistics, and technology experts in the USA, Canada, and India, are proud to release this game-changing SaaS product that solves an industry pain point and will continue to develop products to enhance and strengthen critical supply chains.”



Until now, railcar owners and operators would have to manually: (1) locate available storage locations for railcars, (2) contact facilities to confirm availability and negotiate storage terms, (3) conclude the terms of a storage contract, (4) manage the insurance requirements for the term of the contract, and (5) manually administer and manage this process through spreadsheets.



Our research shows that these processes require the typical railcar owners, operators, and railcar storage facilities to devote over 80 staff hours (or more expensive consultant hours) a month to procuring rail services for existing assets. Rail movement operations additionally take over 120 hours per month.



Railcar Lounge™ can change all of that. It is a complete, integrated railcar storage management system. It is freely available to users online as an easy-to-use proprietary system. It permits them to keep track of all railcars at any storage facility on the platform. Now they can find, select storage, and receive authorization in minutes. The same system can provide users with standardized reports and invoices from all storage providers. And all this information can be exchanged with total security, thanks to an enterprise-level platform built with the highest standard of privacy and security in mind.



Railcar Lounge™ will provide storage facility operators with their own range of unique benefits: (1) Reduces time spent on “tire kickers” (2) Increased market reach and exposure (3) Rate/revenue optimization (4) Eliminates administrative burdens, reduces human error (5) Optimizes underutilized storage capacity (6) Legal contract management/database (7) Highly secure interface to protect confidential information (8) System onboarding is cost-free.



The product has been well received by the industry and the company is working through a backlog of customers to onboard.



"We are looking forward to disrupting the railcar storage market with the software from Standard Rail." Says Joey Evans, Director, Business Support and Development of TNW Corporation, one of North America's largest storage providers.

Visit www.standardrail.com/railcar-lounge for more information.



Standard Rail Corporation is an industry-leading provider of rail services throughout North America. The company provides a wide range of rail services including mechanical services, fleet management, advanced technology, derailment clean-up, and logistics and support services.



Standard Rail™ and Railcar Lounge™ are trademarks of the Standard Rail Corporation in Canada and the United States.