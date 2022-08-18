ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 19-22) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement work will require a closure of a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport and along the Broadway Curve this weekend (Aug. 19-22), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A section of eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the southeast Valley also is scheduled to be closed. Schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather. Drivers should plan their travel, allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for bridge construction and other work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 48th streets closed. That includes the eastbound I-10 on-ramps from southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202 and southbound I-17 (near Sky Harbor Airport). Detour : Alternate routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area. Note : Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 40th Street and the Salt River Bridge near Sky Harbor Airport from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for sign work. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Baseline and Guadalupe roads (eastbound on-ramp at Baseline Road closed) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 20) for construction.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

