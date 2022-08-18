Iowa Utilities Board Announces Reappointments to Dual Party Relay Council

DPRC advises IUB on programs for telephone accessibility

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approved the reappointments of three members to the Dual Party Relay Council (DPRC) during its monthly public meeting today. The DPRC advises the IUB on matters related to the relay service and equipment distribution program that the IUB oversees by authority of the Legislature.

The reappointed DPRC members were Shirley Hampton of Davenport as a consumer representative and Casey Peck of Kalona, with Kalona Cooperative Technology Company, as a telecommunications company representative. Kelsey Seaberg, the IUB’s project manager for the Dual Party Relay Service, was reappointed as a designee of the IUB. The council members will serve two-year terms that expire September 1, 2024.

The relay service and equipment distribution program provide telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, or have difficulty speaking. Under chapter 477C of the Iowa Code, the 11-member council must consist of six individuals who have communication disorders; two representatives from telephone companies; a representative from the Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Department of Justice; a representative from the Office of Deaf Services of the Iowa Department of Human Rights; and a member of the IUB or designee.

The other DPRC members are: Craig Graziano, Office of Consumer Advocate and DPRC chair; Johnathon Tuvera, telecommunications company representative; and consumers Sandra Anderson of Riverside, Barbara Carlin of Gilmore City, Anne-Michelle Pedersen of Urbandale, Brett Seeburger of Des Moines, and Mike Struck of Urbandale.

Jill Avery, Office of Deaf Services representative, has retired and that seat is currently open.

For more information about the Dual Party Relay Service program or council, contact the IUB at iub@iub.iowa.gov.