The Crowley Company Continues to Add and Promote Personnel During the “Great Resignation”
Even through the "Great Resignation," Crowley has added talented new faces and promoted staff in various divisions, including digitization and support services.FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even through the “Great Resignation,” The Crowley Company (Crowley), a world-leading digitization products and services firm headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, has added talented new faces and promoted staff to accommodate growth within its operations.
CORPORATE
Amanda Martinez. Amanda joins The Crowley Company as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She will lead the development, implementation and management of the Crowley corporate culture across the company’s three divisions – hardware, scanning services and technical support. With more than 15 years of marketing experience in various industries, Amanda brings her detailed knowledge of brand awareness, marketing communications and implementing strategies to promote Crowley’s products and services for future growth.
Katherine Chiodo. A Crowley freelance contributor for two years, Katherine now joins Crowley as the Marketing Assistant/Video Specialist. She brings with her a wide range of film, video and graphic design knowledge to various marketing projects. In her new role, Katherine will continue to work on video and design projects, pre-recorded and live webinars and more.
DIGITIZATION SERVICES
Crowley’s Digitization Services team has promoted three staff members to enhance workflows and promote division growth.
John Faircloth. John came to Crowley from Texas and has been with Crowley for two years as a Service Operator. Expanding his experience with software engineering and expertise on the digitization services team, he was promoted to Project Manager, overseeing the bound-loose overhead project work.
Sara Bunce. Sara has enhanced her professional career since starting as a Crowley Imaging Specialist six years ago. She was promoted to Quality Control Manager in 2020 and has now been further promoted to Division Administrator. Sara will manage the logistics and inventory of all projects being facilitated by Crowley and support the production team by building relationships with customers on their collections.
Tina Lamb. With 15 years of experience at The Crowley Company, Tina has been cross-trained on all scanners and has spent the last few years as a Quality Control Analyst, auditing the scanned images against project metrics for image quality and project specifications. With the leadership skills and expertise that she has developed over the years, Tina has been promoted to Quality Control Manager.
SUPPORT SERVICES
Crowley’s Support Services team has promoted two staff members to continue to promote quality of work and customer service.
Patti Matthews. Moving from Crowley’s Digitization Services to that of Support Services, Patti’s commitment to quality work and ability to be a great example for others has promoted her to Supply Chain Administrator. She brings eight years of Crowley service experience to her new role and will continue to support Crowley with her detail-oriented and reliable skill sets.
Ron Jeffries. Ron joins The Crowley Company as a Service Field Technician. He has more than twenty-five years of experience in print production, color management, technical sales experience and engineering. Ron’s decades of experience will further help improve the customer experience and improve workflows throughout the company.
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government, and archive sectors.
