Thừa Thiên-Huế, ADB sign MoU for inclusive, sustainable economic development

VIETNAM, August 18 - HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Việt Nam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promoting a strategic partnership for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

This is a framework cooperation oriented-agreement, aiming to assist the province to achieve socio-economic development goals for the 2021-25 period, thus addressing challenges faced by the local economy through digital technology, and speeding up digital economy and digital society.

Under the MoU, the ADB will give periodic consultations to the local authorities within the framework of the national programme between the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries and sectors.

The ADB will help Thừa Thiên-Huế effectively implement projects using the bank’s capital; and identify potential projects on urban transport infrastructure, climate change adaptation, contributing to further improving living conditions; and promoting low carbon growth, development of the private sector in the locality.

Thừa Thiên-Huế is one of the provinces in the central key economic region, a high quality multi-field education and training centre, and an intensive medical centre of the region and the country. — VNS