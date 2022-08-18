Say Anything with Mercury Workspace Encrypted VOIP Calls
Robert Wilson, CEO of Secured Communications
Secured Communications Adds VOIP Encrypted Calling Feature to Its Robust Communications Platform
Adding fully secured VOIP calling to our [Unified Communications and Collaboration- UCC] platform allows businesses to be even more secure and productive than ever before.”RENO, NV, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with security concerns of personal and private company information being intercepted and business intellectual property being constantly under threat, every conversation should be protected.
Mercury Workspace, powered by Secured Communications, is 'How Smart Business Communicates’. In the company’s continued effort to offer the very best-in-market, most intuitive, productive, and secured communications platform, the company has today announced the addition of yet another layer of protection within its already robust repertoire of communications in Mercury Workspace with the introduction of fully encrypted VOIP calling. This new feature joins the end-to-end encrypted messaging, unlimited-size file sharing and HD video conferencing capabilities of Mercury Workspace to ensure the protection of all business communications.
Secured Communications is the leading global technology company specializing in safeguarding communications that has been trusted by counterterrorism professionals, security professionals and corporations worldwide for the past six years.
Robert Wilson, CEO of Secured Communications, said: “Our clients have complete confidence that their communications are secure through our fully encrypted unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform which uses state of the art messaging layer security (MLS) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques to verify user identity. Adding fully secured VOIP calling to our platform allows businesses to be even more secure and productive than ever before.”
Within the Mercury Workspace platform, clients can make calls via individual direct message chat or to multiple users. This call can then be seamlessly transitioned into a Mercury Workspace “huddle”, or 2k HD video meeting, with the simple click of a button. When Mercury Workspace’s VOIP ultra-secure calling feature is activated, the call will ring on both desktop and mobile (cross platform). To increase productivity further, users can receive calls and turn them into meetings, while continuing to collaborate, message, and send files to get the most out of their workday.
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury Workspace, powered by Secured Communications is How Smart Business Communicates, allowing users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files of unlimited size seamlessly, all within a single application interface in confidence with confidence, every time.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class personalized support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.
Secured Communications prides itself on being a socially responsible company dedicated to improving security measures both near and far. Our Global Responsibility Initiative is founded on a grant program that expands our commitment to law enforcement, global intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies worldwide.
Online demonstrations of the new technology are available to businesses and organizations globally at: https://securedcommunications.com/requestdemo.html.
For more information, visit: https://www.mercuryworkspace.com/.
