Replace Your University Builds Waiting List for Multiple Programs After Customer Success Catches the Internet by Storm
Every program launched in 2022 has surpassed all expectations according to the CEO of Replace Your University
If you want to move exponentially faster towards financial independence, or just pay your house off faster, I highly recommend RYM!”GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your University has surpassed new milestones after being recognized for multiple advancements and performance. This has culminated in a large demand for all RYU programs after client success has hit the internet by storm. This continues their legacy of exceptional client results, internal growth and development, and growing recognition in the industry.
— Mike Jackson, client of Replace Your University
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, the company has grown exponentially primarily due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve (especially since most new clients come as referrals of previous clients). Recently, the company was highlighted in LA Newswire as a top young company helping homeowners.
RYU has been applauded in multiple areas this year being recently recognized as the #3 mover and shaker in the financial education industry, being seen as shaking up the financial education industry and being noted for the rapid growth and development by company executives.
It is interesting to note this has mostly happened organically as their reputation has grown and results from word-of-mouth have been catching on (specifically as it has caught wildfire across social platforms). The company’s hardcore focus on delivering top-quality help to only those who can implement and benefit from it has been at the core of their success (and their insistent refusal to let anyone become a client they can’t help). As a result, the average client saves just under $200,000 on their home – a program that pays for itself dozens of times over according to clients. It’s not hard to see why homeowners are ecstatic.
The COO of Replace Your University, Matt Workman, recently stated this about how they go overboard when it comes to client satisfaction, “Really what we're doing is we are trying to service people to show them that there are things out there you can do better and different. I would say on average, as far as refunds go, maybe one to two per month is what we have (which is unheard of in this industry) and a lot of those are due to the person who doesn't qualify. We walk people through a process to make sure it’s going to work for them and if for whatever reason they can’t qualify we just refund them.”
He then continued, “And it always makes me feel good when I receive feedback from our people and their responses. Almost completely across the board, they have the same results and they’re like, ‘We can't even thank you enough because it's literally the best thing we've ever done!’”
Mike Jackson, a client of the Replace Your Mortgage program, had this to say recently about how they helped with his mortgage, “I bought the service they offered and have learned how to eliminate my mortgage at a much faster rate than those who pay additional payments, WITHOUT paying anything additional on my house each month. My required payment each month has even gone down! I've now leveraged my equity for a down payment on another income property which is building equity AND helping me pay down my house even faster! Their education is amazing. Those who don't actually take the time to learn and study how this is done are the ones on the page criticizing and not understanding the flexibility this method provides you. I can say that I have been directly called by the admins to answer some of my questions and support my financial goals by using the methods they teach. I have tried to educate my own children so that they can expedite the payoff of their homes as well, so they won't be dealing with a house payment as they approach retirement. If you want to move exponentially faster towards financial independence, or just pay your house off faster, I highly recommend RYM!!!”
With the success of their programs to this point, RYU is maintaining course for an already explosive year of growth (having surpassed 2022 goals before mid-year). Multiple new programs have had startling success and are quickly gaining notoriety. Replace Your University looks to be on an amazing trajectory that has the industry taking note.
You can learn more about Replace Your University along with other wealth-building strategies by going to www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com and registering for a free account. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
