Sclerosis Therapies Market: Top Countries Outlook And Manufacturers With Impact Of Domestic And Global Market 2026

The global multiple sclerosis therapies market was valued at $22.99 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $28.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in number of pipeline drugs, rise in patient population, and surge in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) drive the growth of the global MS therapies market. However, unspecified etiology of the disease hinders the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of disease-modifying drugs and adoption of off-label drugs create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, MS therapies are getting popular among consumers as they face various health issues and intend to consolidate immunity system.

The medication centers across the globe have been closed during lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The oral segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifths of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to significant therapeutic advances in the new orally administered drugs approved for the MS treatment.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG., Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, f. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD., Merck KGAA, Novartis AG., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

