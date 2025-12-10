Smart Hospitality Market to Soar to $133.7 Billion by 2031 at 22% CAGR

Smart hospitality market grows rapidly as AI, IoT, automation, and data-driven services transform guest experiences and operational efficiency.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Smart Hospitality Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Solution Type (Hotel Operation Management, Hotel Automation Management, Guest Service Management System, Security Management System, Others), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Application (Hotels, Cruises, Luxury Yachts, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global smart hospitality market size was valued at USD 18.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 133.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22% from 2022 to 2031.The smart hospitality market is experiencing significant growth as hotels, resorts, and travel service providers increasingly adopt digital technologies to enhance guest satisfaction. The integration of IoT devices, AI-driven systems, cloud platforms, and mobile applications is reshaping how hospitality businesses operate and deliver personalized experiences. Rising customer expectations for seamless, contactless, and real-time services further accelerate smart technology adoption across the sector.Additionally, hotel operators are investing heavily in automation and intelligent management systems to reduce operational costs and improve efficiencies. Technologies like smart room control, predictive maintenance, energy management, and AI-powered concierge services are redefining hospitality operations. This shift toward digital transformation is supported by increasing internet penetration, smart device usage, and the global push for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. This reduces human error and improves the overall consistency of service delivery.Energy management and sustainability are becoming central priorities for hospitality providers, further driving market growth. Smart building solutions help reduce energy consumption, optimize heating and cooling, and lower operational costs—making hotels more eco-friendly and cost-effective. Environmental regulations and the rising demand for green hotels amplify this trend.Cybersecurity and data privacy concerns, however, pose challenges to broader adoption. As hotels collect large amounts of personal guest data, the need for robust security frameworks becomes critical. Investments in advanced cybersecurity solutions are rising as hotels work to prevent data breaches and maintain customer trust.The surge in travel and tourism, especially after global disruptions, has also revitalized the smart hospitality market. The surge in travel and tourism, especially after global disruptions, has also revitalized the smart hospitality market. Increased occupancy rates encourage hotel owners to adopt technologies that improve scalability, enhance staff productivity, and streamline service delivery. This momentum is expected to continue as tourism rebounds worldwide. Among these, guest experience management solutions and cloud-based deployments are seeing the fastest growth due to increasing demand for personalization and scalable digital transformation.Based on components, the solution segment dominated the smart hospitality market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Hotels are increasingly adopting digital in-room entertainment systems and other smart solutions to elevate guest experiences, streamline operations, and generate additional revenue. These advantages continue to accelerate the growth of the solution segment. Meanwhile, the services segment is expected to record the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by the rising need for rapid digitalization, seamless networking, and reduced engineering efforts, all of which contribute to its expanding global demand.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America led the smart hospitality market in 2021 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to strong technological advancements in smart hotels and continuous R&D investments in innovative hospitality solutions. Conversely, Asia Pacific is poised for substantial growth, fueled by the rapid adoption of smart hotel technologies by hospitality organizations seeking to overcome capacity, coverage, and efficiency challenges. This widespread implementation is expected to significantly boost the market in the region. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the smart hospitality industry

