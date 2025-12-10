Green Building Materials Market — Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Through 2030

Green Building Materials Market By Region

The exterior products segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over one-third of global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing awareness of the advantages of green building materials, along with rapid expansion in the global construction sector, continues to propel the green building materials market forward.Allied Market Research recently released its report titled “Green Building Materials Market by Product Type (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Building Systems, Solar Products, and Others) and Application (Residential Buildings and Non-Residential Buildings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” The study reveals that the global green building materials market was valued at $237.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $511.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/430 Key Market Drivers:- Increasing preference for sustainable, energy-efficient alternatives over traditional construction materials continues to be a major factor driving market growth. Green building materials offer several advantages, including ease of maintenance, reduced energy consumption, and long-term cost savings.However, the high initial manufacturing cost remains a challenge for widespread adoption. Nevertheless, supportive government regulations and sustainability initiatives across developed economies are creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Segmental Highlights:-Exterior Products Lead the Market:- The exterior products segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over one-third of global revenue. This leadership is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, supported by rising repair and maintenance activities in Europe and North America.- Meanwhile, the solar products segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5%, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure and favorable environmental regulations.Residential Buildings Remain the Largest Application Area:- The residential buildings segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2020. Growing population, urbanization, and stricter building regulations contribute to this dominance.- The non-residential buildings segment, however, is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.7%, fueled by industrialization and rising adoption of energy-efficient solutions in commercial and institutional facilities.Regional Insights:- Europe, followed by North America, emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of global revenue. Demand from the hospitality and leisure sectors, along with strong focus on reducing building operational costs, continues to support regional growth.- The Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest CAGR of 9.1%, attributed to booming construction activity, increasing population, and government initiatives promoting eco-friendly infrastructure.Key Market Players:- Alumasc Group Plc (UK)- Amvik Systems (Canada)- BASF SE (Germany)- Bauder Limited (UK)- Binderholz GmbH (Germany)- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)- Forbo International SA (Switzerland)- Interface Inc. (U.S.)- Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland)- Owens Corning (U.S.)𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-building-materials-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

