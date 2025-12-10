Digital Commerce Market to Hit $17.53 Trillion by 2030 with Strong 15.1% CAGR

Digital commerce is accelerating globally, driven by omnichannel experiences, AI-powered personalization, and the rapid rise of mobile-first consumers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Digital Commerce Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution and Service), Browsing Method (Desktop/Laptop and Mobile/Tablet), and Payment Mode (Card Payment, Bank Transfer, Wallet Payment, Cash Payment, and Crypto Currency), and Business Type (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail Household Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030, The digital commerce market size was valued at USD 4.21 Trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.53 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030.The digital commerce market has evolved into a core pillar of global economic activity, powered by rapid internet penetration, expanded smartphone usage, and growing consumer comfort with online transactions. Businesses across sectors—from retail and FMCG to BFSI and travel—are adopting digital platforms to reach broader audiences and deliver seamless buying experiences.Additionally, advancements in cloud infrastructure, payment technologies, and last-mile logistics have reshaped how brands interact with customers. This has resulted in more efficient operations, data-driven decision-making, and personalized consumer journeys, positioning digital commerce as a strategic priority for enterprises worldwide.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the primary drivers of the digital commerce market is the surge in mobile commerce, as consumers increasingly prefer fast, app-based shopping experiences. Mobile-first platforms are reshaping the competitive landscape by offering intuitive interfaces and frictionless transactions.Another key driver is the integration of AI and machine learning, enabling brands to deliver hyper-personalized product recommendations, dynamic pricing, and predictive demand forecasting. These technologies significantly enhance customer satisfaction and improve conversion rates.Rising adoption of digital payment solutions—including UPI, e-wallets, BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), and contactless payments—continues to boost online purchasing confidence. As financial inclusion expands, digital commerce penetration deepens across emerging and developed markets.However, cybersecurity concerns and data privacy challenges remain major restraints. Businesses must invest in robust security frameworks to safeguard customer information and maintain trust in digital ecosystems.Additionally, increasing competition and high customer acquisition costs are pressuring margins. Brands are turning to omnichannel strategies, loyalty programs, and influencer-driven marketing to retain customers and achieve sustainable growth.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The digital commerce market is segmented by business model (B2C, B2B, C2C), platform (web-based, app-based), component (solutions, services), and industry verticals such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, travel, and electronics. Among these, the B2C segment dominates due to widespread adoption of online shopping, while the B2B segment is growing rapidly as enterprises digitize procurement and supply chain operations.By business type, the Business-to-Business (B2B) segment dominated the global digital commerce market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of digital commerce platforms that seamlessly integrate with existing enterprise software and inventory management systems, delivering greater operational visibility and actionable insights.Meanwhile, the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years. This surge is fueled by increasing consumer adoption of digital commerce and e-commerce solutions, as they offer a more cost-effective, convenient, and efficient shopping experience for retail buyers.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America and Europe lead the digital commerce market due to advanced digital infrastructure, high consumer spending, and strong adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, cloud, and predictive analytics. Mature e-commerce ecosystems and robust logistics networks further support market expansion in these regions.Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by massive smartphone adoption, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives promoting digital payments and e-commerce. Countries like China, India, and Indonesia are emerging as global hubs of digital commerce innovation, with strong competition among local and global players.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key digital commerce industry players profiled in the report are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Best Buy, eBay, Inc., JD.com, Inc., Otto GmbH & Co, Rakuten, Inc., Shopify, Inc., The Home Depot, Walmart, Inc. This study includes market trends, digital commerce market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the digital commerce market. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• By browsing method, the mobile/tablet segment accounted for the highest revenue of digital commerce market in 2020; however, the mobile/tablet segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.• By payment method, the cash payment segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the digital wallet payment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.• By business type, the business to business segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the business to consumer segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future• By industry vertical, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the retail and consumer goods segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future• By region, the digital commerce industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

