It’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory, Featuring Fashion Designer Milagros Batista (Aug.18th & 23rd)

Host of the Foxworth Theory, Eugenia Foxworth Fashion Designer Milagros Batista, CEO of Batista Collections The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen Tues. & Thurs. at 9 pm ET on its YouTube Channel

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth is on location in New York City for August as she’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory , streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society,Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Thursday, August 18th and Tuesday August 23rd at 9 pm ET is fashion designer Milagros Batista, CEO of Batista Collections. A native of the Dominican Republic who emigrated to the USA during the 1960’s, Ms. Batista – an alum of Brooklyn (NY) College and NYC’s Hunter College - developed her highly successful knitting and design business – merging art, style, and fashion. Her work has been featured in GQ Style, the NY Daily News and Telemundo.For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.comON THE ROAD WITH THE FOXWORTH THEORY!August 18th & 23rd – Fashion designer Milagros BatistaAugust 25th & 30th – Emmy Award-winning television producer Tracey Washington BagleySeptember 1st – Black Music Month special, hosted by music industry attorney Kendall Minter (repeat)

Check out Part One of On The Road with The Foxworth Theory interview with Tony Award Winner/Grammy Nominee Melba Moore!