It’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory, Featuring Fashion Designer Milagros Batista (Aug.18th & 23rd)
Fashion Designer Milagros Batista, CEO of Batista Collections
Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth is on location in New York City for August as she’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society,
Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Thursday, August 18th and Tuesday August 23rd at 9 pm ET is fashion designer Milagros Batista, CEO of Batista Collections. A native of the Dominican Republic who emigrated to the USA during the 1960’s, Ms. Batista – an alum of Brooklyn (NY) College and NYC’s Hunter College - developed her highly successful knitting and design business – merging art, style, and fashion. Her work has been featured in GQ Style, the NY Daily News and Telemundo.
ON THE ROAD WITH THE FOXWORTH THEORY!
August 25th & 30th – Emmy Award-winning television producer Tracey Washington Bagley
September 1st – Black Music Month special, hosted by music industry attorney Kendall Minter (repeat)
