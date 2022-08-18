Cavrnus, the ultimate metaverse builder platform, new release pushes the limits of creation.

Cavrnus continues to bring the metaverse to life with Cavrnus 2022.2.1, elevating the value of the platform's power, versatility and scalability.

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavrnus, Inc. announces the release of Cavrnus 2022.2.1, now available to enterprises, brands and creators, opening new opportunities to build and share immersive experiences that transform how people connect and interact across time and space. Whether enterprises or brands are looking to create virtual XR showrooms, interactive training programs or even integrate real-time IoT data into 3D visualizations, the Cavrnus platform offers the tools to fuel any metaverse vision.Today, the Cavrnus 2022.2.1 release places the power of imagination into the skilled hands of developers and creators everywhere with the Cavrnus Creation Toolkit. An overhaul to holoscripting, plus the introduction of dynamic properties and wonder-inducing particles allows for the easy creation of nearly any multi-person, persistent interaction or experience. The introduction of rigged avatars, new cameras and updated controls brings the audience even deeper into the experience providing more connection and understanding. Cavrnus 2022.2.1 moves creators even closer to limitless creation and places Cavrnus in the spotlight as a technology leader.CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Duca comments, “We are delivering a completely new Cavrnus that offers an even stronger, more secure and highly scalable foundation! We are moving in the direction that supports our mission to empower every enterprise, brand and creator to easily design, build and share their vision of a destination metaverse on the new visual Internet with anyone, anywhere, on any device at scale.”THE CAVRNUS CREATION TOOLKIT DEBUTS AS ANY CREATOR’S DREAM.The Cavrnus Creation Toolkit makes it easy to build any level of interaction, integrate third-party technologies or curate immersive metaverse experiences. It combines the core creator elements essential for building interactive metaverse experiences–holoscripting, properties, particles and the journal–into an integrated and extensible system for building and delivering interactive engagements across all of XR.The all-new properties system empowers creators to make real-time changes and create living metaverse experiences on every level, from object to environment. With the new properties system, the Cavrnus platform is more flexible for creating customization and more open for programming high-levels of interaction. The new particle system allows anyone to instantly add life to any scene. Cavrnus 2022.2.1 debuts 22 default particles into the Content Library including ground fog, snowflakes, rainbow rain, fluffy white clouds, fire and more! Unity creators can also build their own particle effects in Unity and easily import them into their metaverse experiences with the Cavrnus Unity Package.Holoscripting is even more developer-friendly than before. Built using Typescript, holoscripting now makes it easy to build life-like interactions with well-defined types. Cavrnus Journal updates allow creators to easily add and define their own properties.Additionally, this update optimized the speed of journal reading, making spaces load even faster!ALL-NEW AVATAR AND CAMERA SYSTEMS ADD MORE DEPTH FOR CONTEXT AND CREATION.The new Cavrnus supports rigged and animated avatars, a key element to unleash new forms of identity expression in the metaverse. Find your identity by importing a custom avatar using the Cavrnus Unity Package. This release also lays the groundwork for full Ready Player Me support coming soon!The new third person camera perspectives bring your avatar into view for the first time, connecting digital representation of self with Cavrnus’ rich environments. Take a selfie. Create mirror effects. Setup virtual cameras.The new cameras and avatar functionality opens up big doors for brands that want to create a simple and effective way to curate experiences or virtual events in the metaverse. Brands can make custom rigged avatar models to walk, run and even fly to connect everyone in the experience with the identity and story behind a brand.SDK AND CAVRNUS UNITY PACKAGE UPDATE TO POWER ALL-NEW SYSTEMS.The Cavrnus SDK also includes a special Cavrnus Unity Package that works directly in the Unity editor and allows seamless and easy .holo exports. Creators can utilize the Cavrnus Unity Package to create instant shareable metaverse experiences based on their existing workflows. In the latest Cavrnus Unity Package, creators can now export properties, particles and avatars directly into Cavrnus.Developers can utilize the Cavrnus SDK to program simulations that incorporate and visualize data from API calls, integrate third-party technologies, and merge the physical world to the digital realm.ABOUT CAVRNUS, INC.Cavrnus, the ultimate metaverse builder platform, empowers every enterprise, brand and creator to easily design, build and share their vision of a destination metaverse on the visual Internet with anyone, anywhere, on any device at scale. A transformative feature-set, backend journaling system, interactive scripting and SDK/API integrations make creating and publishing experiences easy and intuitive. Cavrnus is built to ingest over 40+ 2D and 3D file types and supports both Unity and Unreal Engine development pipelines. Cavrnus makes it easy for people to connect through shared multi-person experiences on any device or platform and combines the physical and digital into a unified lived reality. For more information, visit http://www.cavrn.us

Cavrnus 2022.2.1 is now available to enterprises, brands and creators bringing all new life and power to the immersive Internet!