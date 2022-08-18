New Tony Roma’s Opens in Durham, North Carolina

The Tony Roma's Team in Durham is excited to welcome customers to the restaurant!

This location marks North Carolina's first opening, as the restaurant brand continues its impressive growth during its 50th Anniversary year.

This is the first of several openings planned during our 50th Anniversary year, and the first in North Carolina.” — Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting).

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, announced that it has opened its newest Tony Roma’s location in Durham, NC. This location marks North Carolina's first opening, as the restaurant brand continues its impressive growth in the domestic food service market during its 50th Anniversary year.

The Durham Tony Roma’s is owned and operated by Shrijee LLC and Bluegrass Hotels. It features Tony Roma’s 2.0 prototype that launched in 2016. Tony Roma’s 2.0 encompasses a new menu and enhanced service approach featuring the legendary ribs that made the brand famous.

“We are very excited to open Tony Roma’s and give the Research Triangle Park a superior dining experience, while giving travelers to the region the opportunity to try our world-famous ribs,” said JK Shah, President and CEO of Bluegrass Hotels. “This area has corporate travelers from around the world that have a need for high-quality dining concepts. We look forward to providing the amazing dining experiences to our customers who travel to the area and to the community overall.”

Located inside the Delta Marriott Hotel at 151 Tatum Drive, the restaurant is in the heart of the Research Triangle Park. With 145 dining seats and 100 outdoor patio seats, guests can enjoy their meal in the traditional dining room, outdoor patio, or full-service bar area. The bar area will allow guests the chance to enjoy nine TVs and a wide selection of liquor, craft, and local beers. The restaurant operating hours are Monday thru Saturday 5pm to 10pm and Sunday 5pm-9pm.

“The expansion into Durham is part of our goal to bring Tony Roma’s into the communities that crave our premier BBQ ribs, steaks, burgers and more,” said Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting). “This is the first of several openings planned during our 50th Anniversary year, and the first in North Carolina. We are excited to celebrate this opening with Shrijee LLC and Bluegrass Hotels and look forward to watching their continued success in the region.”

###

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.