Crypto Exchange ‘Flitpay’ integrates Liminal’s crypto wallet’s security and custody capabilities
Flitpay integrated Liminal’s customisable wallet infrastructure services fee-saving algorithm, automated refill wallets to its platform
We’re thrilled to support Flitpay as they embark on a seamless & secure wallet infrastructure. This ensures Flitpay’s growing customer base gets the benefits of utilizing their digital assets securely”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto exchange Flitpay has integrated with Liminal to create a secure digital wallet for its Indian user base. Flitpay will integrate Liminal’s customizable wallet infrastructure to improve security and custody capabilities. Liminal’s fee-saving algorithm will be used for processing Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) based withdrawals and it’s smart refill wallets will be used for automating hot wallet refills.
— Manan Vora, SVP Strategy and Operations at Liminal
Liminal provides a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation(MPC) digital wallet infrastructure to provide secure, efficient and compliant access to digital assets. To ensure seamless withdrawal of digital assets, Liminal's smart refill solution will help Flitpay in automating their hot wallet refill process.
This will ensure that Flitpay's users are able to withdraw their digital assets in a seamless manner, no matter when. The customisable infrastructure offered by Liminal will also include hardware multi-signature cold storage solutions for digital assets to ensure protection from unauthorized access, cyber hacks, and other vulnerabilities. This works along with Deposit and Withdrawal Wallets to make transactions faster error free, and Liminal’s fee saving algorithm will further reduce the withdrawal costs for the users on the exchange.
Manan Vora, SVP Strategy and Operations at Liminal said “We’re thrilled to support Flitpay as they embark on a more seamless and secure wallet infrastructure. This ensures Flitpay’s growing customer base gets the benefits of utilizing their digital assets securely.”
Akash Bansal, Founder & CEO Flitpay added, “After integrating our platform with Liminal’s secured products, we have seen manual efforts reduced by up to 80%. This has resulted in improved customer experience as customers are experiencing faster withdrawals. Additionally, Liminal’s hybrid infrastructure has improved our operational efficiency due to decreased manual dependency and at the same time an added security layer to our wallet operations.” This added protection provided by Liminal can be easily integrated with the existing infrastructure.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated wallet operations infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. Liminal’s security-first approach allows projects to define customized policies and assign roles to users based on their responsibilities. The operations excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains.
About Flitpay
Flitpay is a popular cryptocurrency exchange in India developed by tech-enthusiasts from India. The exchange started its journey in the crypto-world in 2017 with a vision of creating access to cryptocurrency to India’s everyday citizens. The company aims not only to make the product successful but also to educate people and help them understand the benefits of cryptocurrency in the Indian financial system. Flitpay’s team is working day and night to develop something so robust, scalable, and fast so that a beginner can also find it easy to adapt and operate.
