Cascade Claims Spot on ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms List

These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who strive to positively impact our communities and environment each and every day.”
— Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the ninth straight year, Cascade Environmental (Cascade) was named one of Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Top 200 Environmental Firms.
Although the overall sentiment is optimistic, changes in the Top 200 list reflect the challenging market conditions of the previous year that included supply chain disruptions, inflation, federal regulatory changes and more. With a strong team of subject matter experts, a comprehensive suite of environmental & geotechnical services, and integrated technology solutions— Cascade is well-positioned to continue surpassing client expectations.

“These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who strive to positively impact our communities and environment each and every day,” explains Ron Thalacker, Cascade Environmental CEO. “We’re proud to be part of this group improving the planet for future generations. Our team is fully committed to developing innovative technologies and solutions that support sustainable remediation efforts to get us there.”

The ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms List is based on prior year gross revenue in the global environmental services market, which includes hazardous and nuclear waste cleanup, environmental sciences and water and wastewater treatment facility design and construction. The complete list is available on the ENR website at www.enr.com/toplists.

Cascade Environmental is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Cascade provides the industry’s most comprehensive in-house suite of field services to support your geotechnical and environmental drilling, site characterization, and environmental remediation projects no matter how routine or complex. We offer the full range of drilling technologies with a versatile fleet including limited access and specialty equipment. Field services include high resolution site characterization, injection and thermal remediation services, and turnkey waste management. With 40+ offices across the US, our experts and resources are available to help fulfill your project needs. Learn more at www.cascade-env.com.

