Cascade Claims Spot on ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms List

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the ninth straight year, Cascade Environmental (Cascade) was named one of Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Top 200 Environmental Firms.

Cascade is ranked #72 in 2022, improving one spot from last year.

Although the overall sentiment is optimistic, changes in the Top 200 list reflect the challenging market conditions of the previous year that included supply chain disruptions, inflation, federal regulatory changes and more. With a strong team of subject matter experts, a comprehensive suite of environmental & geotechnical services, and integrated technology solutions— Cascade is well-positioned to continue surpassing client expectations.

“These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who strive to positively impact our communities and environment each and every day,” explains Ron Thalacker, Cascade Environmental CEO. “We’re proud to be part of this group improving the planet for future generations. Our team is fully committed to developing innovative technologies and solutions that support sustainable remediation efforts to get us there.”

The ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms List is based on prior year gross revenue in the global environmental services market, which includes hazardous and nuclear waste cleanup, environmental sciences and water and wastewater treatment facility design and construction. The complete list is available on the ENR website at www.enr.com/toplists.