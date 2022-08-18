Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of New Zealand

Submit Release
AZERBAIJAN, August 18 - 18 august 2022, 11:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand Zoe Coulson-Sinclair.

Ambassador Zoe Coulson-Sinclair presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the necessity of using existing potential for revitalizing cooperation between the two countries, adding that the expansion of relations meets mutual interests. Noting that although located far from each other, Azerbaijan and New Zealand enjoy good political dialogue, the head of state also emphasized the importance of developing economic and trade relations. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev noted the need to provide each other with information on the potential of both countries, and establish contacts between the business communities.

Zoe Coulson-Sinclair said that it is her first visit to Azerbaijan, and she is happy to visit a very beautiful country of Azerbaijan. The ambassador stressed the significance of realization of the existing potential in terms of the expansion of relations. Underlining that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ambassador said that Azerbaijan and New Zealand attach great importance to the expansion of relations on the international arena.

