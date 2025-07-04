Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Khankendi

AZERBAIJAN, July 4 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Khankendi on July 4.

During the conversation, the heads of state emphasized that Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly, neighboring, and brotherly countries, noting the existence of cultural, religious, traditional, and ethnic ties of kinship and brotherhood between the two nations.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Masoud Pezeshkian for accepting the invitation to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), adding that his visit and the meeting held were of great importance for discussing Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations as well as cooperation within the framework of the ECO.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Azerbaijan in April of this year opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. He emphasized that the topics discussed during that visit are being followed up on consistently by the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission and relevant state institutions.

President Ilham Aliyev once again extended condolences on behalf of the Azerbaijani side to the people of Iran over the death of Iranian officials and civilians in this confrontation, expressing the solidarity and support of the Azerbaijani state and people with the state and people of Iran. President Ilham Aliyev also stressed that developing relations with Muslim countries, including neighboring states, remains a priority direction of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

Highlighting the fact that the ECO Summit was held in Khankendi and that Azerbaijan will host the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation next year, President Ilham Aliyev said these developments are further evidence of the trust and respect Azerbaijan enjoys in the Islamic world.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of the ECO Summit. Recalling with satisfaction his official visit to Azerbaijan and the meetings held during that trip, he noted that the visit opened a new chapter in Iran-Azerbaijan relations. In this context, he mentioned the increase in flights between Baku and Tehran, Baku and Tabriz, and the progress in constructing the Aghbend-Kelaleh highway bridge, as well as cooperation in other areas.

The Iranian President expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support and solidarity during the recent confrontation with Israel.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest including expanding cooperation within the ECO framework.