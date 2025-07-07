Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly

AZERBAIJAN, July 7 - On July 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of Pakistan led by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly.

The head of state emphasized the excellent level of political relations between the two countries, noting that bilateral ties are based on brotherhood, mutual support, and solidarity.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled the participation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi a few days ago, as well as their meeting, during which extensive discussions on the bilateral agenda were held. The President highlighted that this was not the Prime Minister’s first visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, recalling Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to Lachin in May this year and his participation in an event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

The head of state touched upon the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in politics, economy, and investments, underscoring the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in expanding relations. He welcomed the mutual support provided by the parliamentary delegations of both countries in international parliamentary organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit of the Pakistani delegation to Azerbaijan would be productive.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly emphasized the honor of visiting Azerbaijan and meeting with the head of state. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted that the delegation he leads includes members of both the ruling party and the opposition in the National Assembly, highlighting that this reflects a unified and solid stance towards Azerbaijan within Pakistan’s National Assembly.

In turn, the Speaker underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have always demonstrated solidarity in both challenging and joyful times.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of the 17th ECO Summit, noting the significant political importance of holding the event in Khankendi. He particularly praised the large-scale reconstruction and restoration works underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

During the meeting, it was noted that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s visit to Azerbaijan provided a valuable opportunity to discuss the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations. They also discussed furthering cooperation between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The conversation included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economy, trade, energy, industry, investments, transport, tourism, and other areas.