Ilham Aliyev met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Khankendi

AZERBAIJAN, July 4 - 04 July 2025, 18:42

On July 4, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, in Khankendi.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised the excellent organization of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the city of Khankendi.

The Azerbaijani President expressed his gratitude to the Turkish President for attending the Summit.

During the meeting, the Presidents hailed the successful development of the brotherly and strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated that brotherly Türkiye always stands by brotherly Azerbaijan in all matters and at all times, emphasizing that this has always been the case and will remain so in the future.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his remarks, reaffirming that Azerbaijan, in turn, always stands by brotherly Türkiye in both joyful and challenging times.

The Presidents also exchanged views on the prospects for future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

