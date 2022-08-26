Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,118 in the last 365 days.

OffGamers Launches Exclusive August Campaign with PayPal

Your Gaming Alliance

OffGamers PayPal Super August Sale 2022

We are excited to bring more deals to our customers whilst strengthening our relationship with our supportive partners. We believe that our campaign with PayPal will surely help us accomplish that.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers is having a Super August Sale in collaboration with PayPal at the end of this summer season. During this sale, customers could get their gaming products and needs fulfilled at a discounted rate.

As the campaign goes on, customers who shop on the site with PayPal and a minimum expenditure of USD50 would have a chance to win USD50 worth of store credits.

Plus, those who simply decide to shop on the OffGamers website and checkout with PayPal will have a chance to win USD20 worth of store credits as well.

This campaign will be limited to 150 lucky customers and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Super August Sale marks the fourth campaign that OffGamers and PayPal are partnering up for this year. The previous campaigns were for Lunar New Year, Spring Sale and the company’s 18th Anniversary celebration.

This event is set to begin on the 17th of August 2022 and end on the 30th of August 2022.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

OffGamers Launches Exclusive August Campaign with PayPal

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.