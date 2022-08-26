OffGamers Launches Exclusive August Campaign with PayPal
We are excited to bring more deals to our customers whilst strengthening our relationship with our supportive partners. We believe that our campaign with PayPal will surely help us accomplish that.”SINGAPORE, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers is having a Super August Sale in collaboration with PayPal at the end of this summer season. During this sale, customers could get their gaming products and needs fulfilled at a discounted rate.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
As the campaign goes on, customers who shop on the site with PayPal and a minimum expenditure of USD50 would have a chance to win USD50 worth of store credits.
Plus, those who simply decide to shop on the OffGamers website and checkout with PayPal will have a chance to win USD20 worth of store credits as well.
This campaign will be limited to 150 lucky customers and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Super August Sale marks the fourth campaign that OffGamers and PayPal are partnering up for this year. The previous campaigns were for Lunar New Year, Spring Sale and the company’s 18th Anniversary celebration.
This event is set to begin on the 17th of August 2022 and end on the 30th of August 2022.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
