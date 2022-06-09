GCC Casein Market Report, Trends, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2022-2027

GCC Casein Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The GCC casein market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.94% during 2022-2027.

Casein is a protein found in animal milk that contains minerals, calcium, essential carbohydrates, amino acids, etc. It is procured from sheep, goat, buffalo, cow, and yak milk and is commonly available in the acid, caseinate, and rennet variants. Casein is obtained during the processing of milk and is a tasteless, amorphous, and odorless white solid. It has a slow digestion rate, which assists in controlling hunger, increasing metabolic rate, building muscle fat, supporting muscle recovery, preserving the lean muscle tissue of the body, etc. Casein is extensively utilized as a supplement to aid in recovery and reduce muscle breakdown. As a result, it finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage, industrial, etc.

Market Trends

The escalating product requirement in snacks and baked food items for improving the texture and enhancing the nutritional content is primarily fueling the GCC casein market. Besides this, the elevating demand for natural and organic sources to sustainably manufacture this protein without artificial additives and hormones is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the rising adoption of casein in the pharmaceutical industry to produce medications for anxiety, stress, fatigue, cancer prevention, etc., is also propelling the market across the GCC. Moreover, the growing availability of this protein through e-commerce platforms is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the inflating need for sports nutrition products among athletes and fitness enthusiasts is expected to bolster the GCC casein market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the Market based on product type and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

Rennet Casein

Acid Casein

Breakup by End Use:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

