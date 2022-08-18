Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Contact:

Marc Kovac

Press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Brown Western Brown Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Butler County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Trenton IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Wayne Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clark Green Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Columbiana Butler Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga City of Berea IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Fairview Park IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Lyndhurst 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga County Public Library IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Delaware Delaware County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Central Ohio Transit Authority FFR 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Westerville IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Divine Home Health Care LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fulton Chesterfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Gallia Smith Family Healthcare, LLP MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Parkman Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Greene Beavercreek Township Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mt. Healthy City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Evendale 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Jefferson County Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Smithfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wells Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain City of Amherst IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of North Ridgeville IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Toledo Lucas County Public Library IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mahoning Mahoning County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mercer Coldwater Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Monroe Sunsbury Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery City of Vandalia IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Darcie R. Clark LPCC LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Morgan Union Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 REISSUED Muskingum South East Area Transit IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Richland Crestview Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sandusky Fremont City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Richfield Light Industrial/Office Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne City of Rittman IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

