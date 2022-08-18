Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Contact:
Marc Kovac
Press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashtabula

Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Western Brown Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Trenton

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Wayne Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Green Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Butler Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Berea

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Fairview Park

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Lyndhurst

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Central Ohio Transit Authority

FFR

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Westerville

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Divine Home Health Care LLC

MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Chesterfield Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Smith Family Healthcare, LLP

MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Parkman Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Beavercreek Township Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of the Village of Indian Hill

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mt. Healthy City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Evendale

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Smithfield Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wells Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Amherst

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of North Ridgeville

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Toledo Lucas County Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Coldwater Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Sunsbury Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Vandalia

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darcie R. Clark LPCC LLC

MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Morgan

Union Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Muskingum

South East Area Transit

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Crestview Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Fremont City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Richfield Light Industrial/Office Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

City of Rittman

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

