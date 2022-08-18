Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Brown
Western Brown Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Butler County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Trenton
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Champaign
Wayne Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Clark
Green Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Columbiana
Butler Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
City of Berea
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Fairview Park
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Lyndhurst
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga County Public Library
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Delaware
Delaware County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin
Central Ohio Transit Authority
FFR
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Westerville
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Divine Home Health Care LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Fulton
Chesterfield Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Gallia
Smith Family Healthcare, LLP
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Parkman Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Greene
Beavercreek Township Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hamilton
City of the Village of Indian Hill
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Mt. Healthy City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Evendale
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Jefferson
Jefferson County Port Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Smithfield Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wells Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lorain
City of Amherst
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of North Ridgeville
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Lucas
Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Toledo Lucas County Public Library
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Mahoning
Mahoning County
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Mercer
Coldwater Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Monroe
Sunsbury Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Montgomery
City of Vandalia
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Darcie R. Clark LPCC LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Morgan
Union Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
REISSUED
Muskingum
South East Area Transit
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Richland
Crestview Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky
Fremont City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby
Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
Richfield Light Industrial/Office Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wayne
City of Rittman
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
