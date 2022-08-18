Prodly Delivers Record Q2 Revenue and Appoints First CRO
The Expansion of Its Executive Team Heralds Further Growth for the Company
— Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly
Following a Series A investment of $10 million led by Leta Capital in October 2021, the company has seen explosive growth and rapidly expanded its Salesforce DevOps offering to provide a seamless platform for work management, deployment, versioning, and compliance. “This record sales quarter validates our vision that a growing number of organizations are looking for an end-to-end Salesforce DevOps platform to drive digital transformation,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. “These solid results show that clients turn to us for our expertise and robust technology to skyrocket their change management process in Salesforce by allowing them to foster collaboration between business and IT, as well as fully enabling citizen and professional developers alike.”
Prodly is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Crowley as CRO, who brings a proven track record of building successful direct and channel sales teams, go-to-market strategies, and sales operational efficiency in startups and high-growth companies. Former Vice President of Sales at Skan.ai and Area Vice President of Sales at Acquia, Crowley possesses vast experience in building sales models that facilitate predictable growth for SaaS-based organizations at scale, leading to results. During his tenure at Skan.ia, he was integral in increasing customer count tenfold, leading to a Series B announcement in March 2022. At Acquia, he saw the company grow from 40 employees to over 900 leading to a $1B exit via Acquia being acquired by Vista Equity in 2019. Crowley is now tasked with propelling Prodly’s go-to-market strategy to the next level.
“I’m delighted to join Prodly at this exciting point in time,” said Crowley. “Many companies are rethinking how to implement digital transformation to achieve true business agility. That means there’s a tremendous market opportunity for Prodly thanks to the business value our automation delivers. We enable organizations to optimize their value stream management, which in turn accelerates transformation and innovation.”
About Prodly
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.
Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
Hayley Coxon
Prodly
+1 303-720-6046
hcoxon@prodly.co