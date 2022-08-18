Phase One Complete on U.S. Highway 212 Construction Project in Watertown

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the contractor, J & J Earthworks, Inc., will open remaining sections of phase one on U.S. Highway 212 to thru traffic west of 11th Street East on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Local project detour signage will be removed after the reopening of this section of Highway 212 is complete.

Work on phase two, between 11th Street and 19th Street East will continue with remaining work on the south side of Highway 212. All thru traffic will continue to the routed to the north side of Highway 212 until the south side lanes are completed. At that time, traffic will be routed to the completed south side and north side work will begin.

The $12.7 million project (including city utility projects) will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 212 from U.S. Highway 81 thru 19th Street East including utility work, grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, asphalt pavement, lighting, and traffic signal upgrades.

Thru truck traffic is being advised to use the signed truck detour along the south connector route due to anticipated high traffic volumes and narrowed lanes.

The overall completion date for the Highway 212 construction project is Oct. 28, 2022.

For more information about this featured project, view https://dot.sd.gov/watertown-pcn-027d.

