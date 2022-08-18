Current District 6 Commissioner Melissa McKinlay Endorses Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission, District 6
EINPresswire.com/ -- Current Palm Beach County Commissioner for District 6, Melissa McKinlay, endorses Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6!
Here is what she had to say:
“The race for County Commission, District 6 presents voters with an important choice:
Michelle Oyola McGovern, a life-long Democrat and community advocate, has a record of bringing forward real initiatives that get results to improve the lives of all residents.
Matt Willhite is a 14-year career politician with a long record of lacking leadership when it comes to the issues we care about the most.
Matt Willhite, has been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars hoping to cover up his real record:
• Voted with the NRA on concealed guns
• Voted with Republicans to make housing more expensive
• Sponsored ZERO bills to protect a woman’s right to choose. ZERO!
Watch the video to learn even more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R65syh6nfWs
At every turn there are Republican attacks on women’s rights and our democratic process, so we cannot afford a flip-flop Democrat who does the bare minimum and waffles on our most important issues. As your current County Commissioner, I know Michelle Oyola McGovern has what it takes to improve the lives of ALL District 6 residents.
Michelle is a true Democrat, but MORE IMPORTANTLY, she is the big-hearted, servant leader that we need next. It would be a huge mistake to settle for anything less.
I encourage you and all of your fellow Democrats to get out and vote for Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. She has my vote and my support because I know Michelle, and I know she is the best prepared to address our housing shortage, fight for common-sense gun laws and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Now is time to make the right choice for District 6! Vote for Michelle Oyola McGovern.”
Michelle's campaign continues to grow its extensive list of endorsements. This latest community endorsement adds to the long list of organizations and over 55 local leaders supporting Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast (first ever in the region by any FL U.S. Senator). Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served – with numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and first President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle was most recently Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, and Chairperson of its Mayor’s Ball, and she is the Chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts on behalf of Palm Beach County women and girls.
Michelle is a proud mom to two daughters and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family; she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County, FL.
