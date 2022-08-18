Palm Beach School Board Member Karen Brill's Record of Delivering Results for Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Brill has a long record of advocating on behalf of education. As our Board Member, Karen has always focused on improving student achievement, parent involvement, and ensuring our teachers have the resources and training needed.
Karen's Record:
• Palm Beach County Schools are A+ rated
• 94% Graduation Rate
• Expansion of High-Quality Options and Choice Programs
• Increased funding for teachers,
• Increased funding for school safety
• Increased funding for student mental health
• Expanded Vocational and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs
• Districtwide Upgrading of School Infrastructure
• Improved Our Transportation System
Karen is running for re-election to build on the significant progress Palm Beach County has made in education over the last 12 years. She will use her finance background and her years of experience to manage the $4.1 Billion budget effectively.
Karen's Priorities
• Recruit and retain the very best and brightest teachers and provide them with the resources needed to get their job done
• Keep our schools safe, so no child, teacher, or faculty member feels unsafe at school and parents are confident they are sending their children to the safest schools in the state.
• Close the digital divide and upgrade infrastructure districtwide.
• Encourage and increase opportunities for parent participation.
Born in the Bronx and raised in New York’s Rockland County, Ms. Brill has resided in unincorporated Boynton Beach for more than 31 years. Elected to the Palm Beach County School Board in November 2010, Ms. Brill has been actively involved in public education locally and at the state level for more than 28 years, most notably as an advocate for students with disabilities.
Ms. Brill is married to Stewart Davies. They have four children who attended and graduated from Palm Beach County public schools. She and her husband are members of the King David Bikers motorcycle club. Along with her professional career and family, Ms. Brill finds time for her other passions: cooking, exercise, nature walks, reading, and travel.
