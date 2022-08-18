Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee will meet in Des Moines Aug. 25

AMES, Iowa – Aug. 18, 2022 – The Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee will meet at Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, Room 311, 833 Fifth Ave., in Des Moines, Iowa.

AGENDA

Introduction of Committee Members Approval of the March 10, 2022, Minutes Review of the Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee Formula & Final Fiscal Year 2023 Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee Factors Update on Road Use Tax Revenue Projections Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act Update Electric Vehicle impact to Road Use Tax Fund Committee Membership Other Business Adjourn

For more information, contact Craig Markley, Iowa Department of Transportation, by phone at 515-239-1027 or email craig.markley@iowadot.us.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

#

The intent of the Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee is to determine a methodology to distribute secondary road funds and farm-to-market funds. The methodology was to be phased in over a five-year term period beginning July 1, 2006 (Iowa Code 312.3C). Most recently, the mission of the committee is to review and revise the secondary road and farm-to-market distribution factor formulas.